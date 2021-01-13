DOUG ALDRICH On Having GLENN HUGHES In THE DEAD DAISIES - "It's Not So Far Away From DEEP PURPLE In Some Ways"; Video

The Metal Voice spoke with Glenn Hughes and Doug Aldrich from The Dead Daisies about their upcoming album, Holy Ground. Watch the video below.

What is it like to have Glenn in the band now?

"It's a brand new day, we are very happy to have Glenn leading this ship. It's still The Dead Daisies but it's a brand new start. It's not so far away from Deep Purple in some ways, that there were different eras of Deep Purple. This is like version four, "Mark Four" of the Daisies." - Doug Aldrich

"It's another chapter in my life, it was a good experience for me to come into this, Doug is an old friend, I love Doug, it's a great ship we are flying here. We go back 25 years and Doug played in my band about 5 years ago, it was fantastic and back then we talked about doing more work, we didn't know it was going to be in The Dead Daisies but here we are doing just that." - Glenn Hughes

The Dead Daisies will release their new album, Holy Ground, on January 22. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)"

"Like No Other (Bassline)"

"Come Alive"

"Bustle And Flow"

"My Fate"

"Chosen And Justified"

"Saving Grace"

"Unspoken"

"30 Days In The Hole"

"Righteous Days"

"Far Away"

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)" video:

"Holy Ground" (Dance With The Dead remix):

“Bustle And Flow” video: