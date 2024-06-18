DOUG ALDRICH Performs Guitar Playthrough Of THE DEAD DAISIES' New Single "Light 'Em Up"

The Dead Daisies recently released “Light ‘Em Up”, the title track of their forthcoming new album, out September 6 via Spitfire Music Pty Ltd/SPV. In the new video below, Doug Aldrich performs a guitar playthrough of the new single:

“Light ‘Em Up” sets the tone for their upcoming album of the same name and their 2024 World Tour which will take them across the US, UK and Europe.

Recorded in Nashville with Producer Marti Frederiksen, “Light ‘Em Up” is the band’s first new single since 2022 and the first with singer John Corabi since 2018.

“Hey Gang, we are releasing our first single “Light ‘Em Up” today, from our new record, aptly titled Light ‘Em Up as well! It’s a kick-ass, straight ahead rock and roll tune, just how we like it!!! Turn it up, and get ready to bang your head and break shit!!! Hope ya like it!!! Love you guys!!” - John Corabi

Accompanying the "Light 'Em Up" single is an explosive new video that can be viewed below:

The band’s US leg of their Light ‘Em Up World Tour is underway. Dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

June

19 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

20 - Whisky A Go Go - Los Angeles, CA

22 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

September

6 - Chalk - Brighton, UK

7 - The Foundry - Torquay, UK

8 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

10 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, UK

11 - SWG3 - Glasgow, UK

13 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

14 - KK’s Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, UK

15 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK

17 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

18 - Patti Pavilion - Swansea, Wales

20 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

21 - O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - London, UK



November

1 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands

2 - De Casino - Sint Niklaas, Belgium

3 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany

5 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

6 - Technikum - Munich, Germany

8 - Bibelot Poppodium - Dordrecht, Netherlands

9 - RuhrCongress - Bochum, Germany

10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

11 - Élysée Montmartre - Paris, France

13 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic

15 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

16 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

17 - Gibson - Frankfurt, Germany