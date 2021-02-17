DOUG ALDRICH Says He's "Really Excited" To Have Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS Rejoin THE DEAD DAISIES - "He's A Monster Player"; Video

Drummer Tommy Clufetos (who has worked with Ozzy Osbourne, and was behind the kit for Black Sabbath's 2016 - 2017 farewell tour), will rejoin The Dead Daisies when they hit the road in support of their new album, Holy Ground. Clufetos, who replaces Deen Castronovo in the Daisies lineup, previously toured with the band in 2015.

Speaking with MisplacedStraws.com, guitarist Doug Aldrich talks about Deen leaving the band, and Tommy stepping in.

"It was up to Deeno," says Aldrich. "We got to rehearse actually, in October. It cooled down a little bit in Los Angeles and everybody came in and me and Glenn (Hughes) were already here and we got to rehearse. Deen was having a hard time, it was bumming him out. It's just like anything, if I had a problem with my fingers it would bum me out, I can't do what I'm supposed to do. So he was definitely not feeling good about that. Also last year, he had started up a thing with some other guys called The Rise Above. It was a band where he was going to be singing more. He would be the kind of the main singer, I think. He's got a great voice for this kind of melodic rock, like the Revolution Saints. So I think he just wants to do that. He wants to go sing and that's fine. That's the whole thing about the Dead Daisies, it's been kind of a revolving door. People can come and go. He played great on the record.

"But I got to say, I'm really excited to have Tommy Clufetos come in. He's a monster player. I always want to work with him. I couldn't believe it. I know that he's been busy with Sabbath and he's been in Ozzy's band for quite some time. I've seen him play and was like, "Dude, that guy's insane!" He's very powerful. Everybody's got their strengths, Dino, obviously, was a super percussionist, kind of in a sense like Ian Pace, where Tommy Clufetos has got his own thing, which I think is probably going to lend itself to being a little bit heavier with Tommy just because of the way he's been playing with Tony Iommi and Ozzy... Glenn's bass tone is ferocious. He doesn't even need a guitar and now he's got two guitars, which is actually cool, it's the first time Glenn has been in a situation with two guitar players. But yeah, it's going to be thunderous. I can't wait."

The Dead Daisies recently released their new album, Holy Ground, via SPV. Get it here.

Influenced by '70s and early '80s rock, The Dead Daisies sound is soulful and accessible – equal parts of Aerosmith, Bad Company and Foreigner: muscular vocals, bluesy riffs, big choruses, powerful melodies and strong hooks. With stellar musicianship and pulverizing live shows, fans across the globe are discovering the band that is bringing back Rock & Roll!

Tracklisting:

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)"

"Like No Other (Bassline)"

"Come Alive"

"Bustle And Flow"

"My Fate"

"Chosen And Justified"

"Saving Grace"

"Unspoken"

"30 Days In The Hole"

"Righteous Days"

"Far Away"

