DOUG ALDRICH Talks Working With DIO; Playing “Gates Of Babylon” – “That Solo Scared The Shit Out Of Me”

Speaking to Danny Stoakes, The Dead Daisies guitarist Doug Aldrich spoke about his time playing with Ronnie James Dio from 2002 to 2006.

Calling him the “best heavy metal singer”, Aldrich recorded the studio album Killing The Dragon as well as the live record Holy Diver – Live.

Aldrich said, “One of the scariest parts of that Holy Diver – Live is that we were doing 'Gates Of Babylon'; it's off the 'Long Live Rock 'N' Roll' album and, man, that solo scared the shit out of me. I did a pretty good version on that night, it was pretty good; it wasn't perfect. I was just, like, 'I've just gotta get through…once I get through that solo, if I do it halfway decent, I'm gonna be totally confident.' And then I got through that solo, and it was a great show."

The Dead Daisies recently released their new album, Holy Ground, via SPV. The band have revealed the first week chart entries, which can be seen below:

Influenced by '70s and early '80s rock, The Dead Daisies sound is soulful and accessible – equal parts of Aerosmith, Bad Company and Foreigner: muscular vocals, bluesy riffs, big choruses, powerful melodies and strong hooks.

Tracklisting:

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)"

"Like No Other (Bassline)"

"Come Alive"

"Bustle And Flow"

"My Fate"

"Chosen And Justified"

"Saving Grace"

"Unspoken"

"30 Days In The Hole"

"Righteous Days"

"Far Away"

"Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)" video:

"Like No Other (Bassline)":

"Come Alive":

“Bustle And Flow” video:

"My Fate":

"Chosen And Justified":

"Saving Grace":

"Unspoken" lyric video:

"30 Days In The Hole":

"Righteous Days":

"Far Away":