DOWN Performs Pop-Up Concert In Baton Rouge; Video

New Orleans supergroup, Down, were recently forced to postpone their special one-off performance, their first live show in close to two years, scheduled for Thursday, June 20 at Inn Of The Mountain Gods Resort And Casino in Mescalero, New Mexico.

In the wake of the show postponement, Down announced two pop-up shows in Louisiana, on June 20 in New Orleans, and June 21 in Baton Rouge.

YouTube user Adam Lancaster has uploaded footage from the Baton Rouge show, which can be viewed below.

Down's setlist (as per Setlist.fm):

"Eyes Of The South"

"Pillars Of Eternity"

"Lifer"

"Hail The Leaf"

"Temptation's Wings"

"Underneath Everything"

"There's Something On My Side"

"Losing All"

"Rehab"

"Swan Song"

"New Orleans Is A Dying Whore"

"Stone The Crow"

"Bury Me In Smoke"