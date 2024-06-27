DOWN Share Recap Of Louisiana Pop-Up Weekend; Video

New Orleans supergroup, Down, were recently forced to postpone their special one-off performance, their first live show in close to two years, scheduled for Thursday, June 20 at Inn Of The Mountain Gods Resort And Casino in Mescalero, New Mexico.

In the wake of the show postponement, Down announced two pop-up shows in Louisiana, on June 20 in New Orleans, and June 21 in Baton Rouge.

Down have now shared a recap of the weekend. Says the band: "Excellent re-cap video of the pop-up weekend by @metal__dave …

NOLA, Baton Rouge & folks that came in from all over to jam & support a great cause…immense gratitude!!! Both nights were truly special! We hope to announce our re-scheduled date for our appearance at @innofthemountaingods very soon…stay tuned!

"In the meantime time… The Mescalero Apache Tribe is graciously accepting donations. All items can be taken to Mescalero Community Center Gym 108 Central Ave Mescalero, NM 88340. Monetary donations can be made by money order or check Mescalero Apache Tribe P.O. Box 227 Mescalero, NM 88340 Memo: June 2024 Fire Support

"Items may include, but limited to: water, snacks, Gatorade, hygienic items (men, women, kids 18 year old to infants), Etc."

Support Mescalero Apache Tribe's Fire Relief

YouTube user Adam Lancaster has uploaded footage from the Baton Rouge show, which can be viewed below.

Down's setlist (as per Setlist.fm):

"Eyes Of The South"

"Pillars Of Eternity"

"Lifer"

"Hail The Leaf"

"Temptation's Wings"

"Underneath Everything"

"There's Something On My Side"

"Losing All"

"Rehab"

"Swan Song"

"New Orleans Is A Dying Whore"

"Stone The Crow"

"Bury Me In Smoke"