DRAGONCORPSE Return With November Release Of The Fall Of House Abbarath

International deathcore/power metal dynamos, Dragoncorpse, are back and armed with a vibrant new EP, The Fall Of House Abbarath. Set for a November 1 release on Shattered Earth Records, the EP is nothing short of a game changer for the quintet.

The official video for EP single, "A Quest For Truth," is out now and available below.

On the new EP, the band took its already innovative, energetic sound, created through the fusion of deathcore and power metal, and sharpened it to a fine point on The Fall Of House Abbarath. Dragoncorpse took the feedback gathered from the release of debut EP, The Drakketh Saga, to heart and used it to refine their approach.

"For new fans, I believe we've added more elements of deathcore and power metal while adding more excitement into the music for an authentic listening experience like no other band," bassist Noah Nikolas Laidlaw explains. "We put a lot of emphasis on the atmosphere of the music," adds drummer Justin Gogan. "Throughout the entire EP there is a medieval theming that resonates in the music that keeps the tracks feeling refreshing and fun. With the addition of Mark on keys/orchestration, he brought with him a completely different approach to songwriting that I am sure fans are going to appreciate!"

Preorder at the Shattered Earth Records webshop.

Artwork by AveIllustration:

Tracklisting:

“An Introduction To [ HEROISM ]”

“Welcome Home”

“I Live…AGAIN!”

“A Quest For Truth”

“Whisper On The Wind”

“Fear And Hunger”

“A Quest For Truth” video:

Lineup:

Mardy Leith - Vocals

Kris Chayer - Guitars

Noah Nikolas Laidlaw - Bass

Justin Gogan - Drums

Mark Marin - Keys and Orchestration

(Photo: ScrewSocietySam)