DRAGONFORCE Guitarist HERMAN LI Shares December 2019 Twitch Stream Featuring MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO (Video)

Dragonforce guitarist Herman Li has checked in with the following update:

"Shred Talk! I had the pleasure to have one of my favourite metal guitarists, Kiko Loureiro (Megadeth, former Angra) joining me on my Twitch livestream before the pandemic (December 13th, 2019). We hang out and jammed together for 3 hours!"

Check out Li's Twitch channel here.

In the video below, Loureiro can be seen performing a playthrough of his song, "Black Ice":

"Black Ice" appears on Kiko Loureiro's 2020 solo album, Open Source. Order your copy here, and find a full audio stream below.

Tracklisting:

"Overflow"

"EDM (e-Dependent Mind)"

"Imminent Threat"

"Liquid Times"

"Sertão"

"Vital Signs"

"Dreamlike"

"Black Ice"

"In Motion"

"Running With The Bulls"

"Du Monde"

Album stream: