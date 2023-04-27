DRAGONFORCE Guitarist HERMAN LI Weighs In On EXTREME's "Rise" Single - "He's Making The Guitar Sing" (Video)

During a recent Twitch livestream, DragonForce guitarist Herman Li weighed in on Extreme's song "Rise", the first single from the band's forthcoming SIX album. Check out the clip below.

Multi-platinum hard rock heroes Extreme’s single, “Rise”, has seen unprecedented success following its debut on March 1 alongside a fiery music video which has received over 2 million views to date. The critically acclaimed song, from their new album SIX, out June 9 via earMUSIC, has earned praise from international top tier media outlets, in addition to accolades from such fellow musical peers as Brian May and radio personality Howard Stern while peaking at #3 on the Classic Rock charts.

The band - Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt, Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) - have today shared two new singles along with dazzling videos to accompany each: “Banshee” and “#Rebel”.

“Banshee” is a seductive classic hard rock tune with a chugging rhythm section, playful guitar wizardry and electrifying vocals that testify to the power and inspiration of the female form and spirit. “#Rebel” takes on scathing so-called keyboard warriors with its head-nodding beat and searing dive bomb lead guitar runs catering to the harder edges of Extreme's sound.

“We’re calling out those trolls who can’t back up their words,” explains Cherone.

Find both videos below.

On SIX, Extreme swing between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. For the recording of the Bettencourt-produced 12-track album, the members buckled down at his home studio in Los Angeles to channel the electrifying eclecticism that defined their seminal output with a 21st century twist.

This dynamic affirms the iconic Boston quartet as one of rock’s most unpredictable, undeniable, and unbreakable groups whose songs course through the very fabric of popular culture. They’re the rare band whose music has appeared in an actual cult series a la Bill & Ted as well as the Netflix juggernaut Stranger Things. They’ve sold 10 million records, topped the Billboard Hot 100 at #1, packed major venues on multiple continents, memorably performed at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in London, and regularly average over 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. However, their dynamic approach hits harder than ever on their 2023 full-length offering, SIX.

Pre-order SIX here.

SIX tracklisting:

"Rise"

"#Rebel"

"Banshee"

"Other Side of the Rainbow"

"Small Town Beautiful"

"The Mask"

"Thicker Than Blood"

"Save Me"

"Hurricane"

"X Out"

"Beautiful Girls"

"Here's To The Losers"

"Banshee" video:

"#Rebel" video:

"Rise" video: