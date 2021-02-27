DRAGONFORCE Guitarists HERMAN LI And SAM TOTMAN Write "Wimpiest" AMON AMARTH Song In 10 Minutes (Video)

Dragonforce guitarists Herman Li and Sam Totman recently took a shot at writing what they have dubbed the "wimpiest" Amon Amarth song in 10 minutes during one of Li's recent Twitch livestreams. Check out the attempt below.

Li and Totman recently took a shot at writing an Amaranthe song. The end result was a song called "Cyber Sausage World". The guys took things one step further and invited Amaranthe vocalist Elize Ryd to sing on the track, which she did. Check out the stream below.