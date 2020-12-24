DRAGONY - Viribus Unitis History Lesson #4; Video

In support of their upcoming Viribus Unitis album, out January 15 via Napalm Records, Austrian symphonic power metal heroes Dragony have released this new video, Viribus Unitis History Lesson #4:

Founded in 2007 and after releasing three studio records, Dragony returns to its rock opera roots on their brand new output. On Viribus Unitis the band unveils what really happened at the time of the last Habsburg ruler of Austria, emperor Franz Joseph, his wife, empress Sisi, and their son, the troubled Archduke Rudolf.

Let’s clear the assumption that Rudolph died after trying to take his life at castle Mayerling in 1889. No way! Instead, after his mother Sisi is assassinated in 1898 in Switzerland, he subsequently gets in contact with dark powers which, driven by his desire to be with her again, make him turn to black magic and demonology. Now history takes its true course. There are not only zombies and cyberpunks lurking - Dragony also managed to prove further entanglements of well-known personalities you could never imagine...

For the exciting adventure cemented in their upcoming album, Dragony are supported by well-known colleagues like Tommy Johansson (Sabaton, Majestica, Symphony Of Tragedy), Tomas Svedin (Symphony Of Tragedy), Michele Guaitoli (Visions Of Atlantis) and Georg Neuhauser (Serenity) - just to name a few. Mixing and mastering on Viribus Unitis was handled by Sebastian “Seeb” Levermann of Orden Ogan in his Greenman Studios in Germany.

Siegfried Samer on the new album, Viribus Unitis: "Viribus Unitis marks both a return to our musical roots as well as a next step into the future for Dragony, as we are returning to a 'rock opera concept' album similar to our debut Legends, but at the same time, we have evolved musically and are delivering what we consider our heaviest and most diverse album to date.

"And even though we are taking a bit of a creative approach with the source material, the concept story of the album is deeply intertwined with the history of Austria and in particular with the end of the Habsburg monarchy, which is often romanticized in Austria and ingrained in our collective consciousness. We are therefore thrilled to be able to release this very special album on an Austrian label, Napalm Records, and hope that both old and new fans of Dragony will enjoy the brand new songs!”

Could Dragony’s rewriting of history mark a new revelation of hidden truths previously shrouded in fantasy? Only Viribus Unitis tells all!

Viribus Unitis will be available in the following formats:

- 4 Page Digipak

- LP Gatefold Red Transparent

- 4 Page Digipak + Shirt

- Digital Album

- 4 Page Digipak + Shirt, Napalm Records Shop Only

Pre-order Viribus Unitis here.

Tracklisting:

"On The Blue Danube"

"Gods Of War"

"Love You To Death"

"Magic"

"Darkness Within"

"A.E.I.O.U."

"Viribus Unitis"

"Golden Dawn"

"Made Of Metal (Cyberpunk Joseph)"

"Battle Royale"

"Legends Never Die"

"Haben Sie Wien schon bei Nacht geseh'n"

"Golden Dawn" lyric video:

"Gods Of War" video:

Dragony is:

Frederic Brünner - Drums

Herbert Glos - Bass

Manuel Hartleb - Keyboards

Andreas Poppernitsch - Guitars

Simon Saito - Guitars

Siegfried Samer - Vocals

(Photo - Dominik Izaquiel Tomé)