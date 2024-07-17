DREAD OGRE Feat. GRAND MAGUS, STONEGRIFF Members Sign To Metal On Metal Records

Metal On Metal Records has signed Dread Ogre, a new traditional doom metal band from Sweden featuring members of Stonegriff and Grand Magus. Their first full-length titled Get Ready For The Storm is set for July 25 release date.

The label stated:

"What a great surprise it was to receive an e-mail from a musician from a band we've worked with in the past, that has been long-time inactive! Well, that band (Stonegriff) is unfortunately still on hiatus, however, when we heard the album, we would have thought it's the third full-length of Stonegriff, if we hadn't been told otherwise.

We are therefore extremely happy to announce the signing of Dread Ogre, featuring two ex-members of Stonegriff: Jacob Kramsjö (vocals and guitars) and Michael Lang (bass), as well as the drummer of Grand Magus and Spiritual Beggars, Ludwig Witt. This Swedish traditional doom metal trio is sure to please not only the Stonegriff fans, but also fans of Grand Magus, Krux, Black Sabbath, Candlemass, Pentagram, Spiritus Mortis, Iron Man and the like.

They keep it simple and effective, with huge, molten riffs, thundering drums and charismatic, sinister sounding vocals. Their album's 'replay factor is especially strong with just 37 minutes playing time. Get Ready For The Storm was recorded, produced, mixed and mastered by the legendary Andy LaRocque."

Here's what the band had to say:

"We are very proud to announce that Metal On Metal have signed us and will release our debut album "Get Ready for the Storm"! Having recorded an album you are very proud of and believe strongly in makes you careful when approaching labels. We could not have found a better label than Metal On Metal. A label that stands for true uncompromised metal, and nothing but metal."

Get Ready For The Storm will be released on July 25 on CD, Bandcamp and all relevant digital platforms. Stay tuned for more details, three new songs and preorder information in the coming days.