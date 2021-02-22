DREAM THEATER Bassist JOHN MYUNG On Becoming A Successful Musician - "The Key Element Is Persistence"

Guitar World caught up with Dream Theater bassist John Myung, who shared some advice on becoming a better musician and offered his gear tips. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Perseverance pays off

Myung: “This advice applies to whatever job you do, whether you’re an astronaut, or a surgeon, or a musician. The key element is persistence. You can have the greatest ideas, and the greatest intentions, but there are days when you may not put the time in – as well as other days when you’re all about putting the time in. Even that out, and focus on getting into a daily habit of putting in the time. I think it’s the most important thing.”

Never stop learning

Myung: “Everything is a possible teacher. Every song, every album, every musician – and any person or any body of work – is a potential teacher. It’s just a matter of whether or not you’re open enough to see it that way. I’m a firm believer that if a person has the time, they can learn anything. Learning isn’t an intangible, expensive place to be – it doesn’t cost anything to teach anything to anybody. It’s more or less just about having enough time to sit down and see what it is that you’re doing, and to do that in a persistent way. That’s the real challenge.”

"My drums for DT15 are complete," says Dream Theater drummer Mike Mangini, referring to the band's as yet untitled 15th studio album.

"I've not played on an album this energetically unrelenting start to finish since Annihilator. But the wild thing is the amount of vintage DT melody weaved on to that kind of energy. I've never tapped into more advanced uses of my old and new chops in musical ways because of a monumentally collaborative effort of five like-minded, organic/evolving individuals. Is it from the forced lockdown like other music I've heard released? Maybe. Is it from nobody individually or collectively trying to do anything specific musically except just play and be a daring 19-year-old again? Probably. I never say that any new album is better than another. It never seems to be to me after reading, 'this is our best blah blah blah.' What I'm communicating is exactly what it is about DT15 that sticks out as being significant and important to me. Better? That's pointless given so many different tastes. Who cares."

"However, it's really cool that the band and individuals can keep progressing at this career stage," continues Mangini. "But we're supposed to given how we're defined. Accordingly, there's all the 'familiarity' one needs in this new music, but it's definitely not the same old fills/chords/beats. Besides, what could be more boring than a defined 'progressive' musician not being creative, dynamic, and growing physically and creatively from album to album? That would be kinda like a poker machine spitting out the same hands game after game, year after year."

"Earning good mechanics is a great thing as it pertains to consistency and avoiding playing poorly. But A TRUE machine is a thing that doesn't grow. That's OK unless your thing, your claim, is to be a 'progressive' musician. We strive to 'complete' who we are even though nobody can fully 'complete' everything. No creative growth truly defines and = a 'BOT' so to speak. DT15 is no such thing and I'm excited to report back with so much joy."

As a footnote, Mangini added: "Please note - the drum tracks are done, but there's a way to go for 'it' to be done."