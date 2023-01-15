DREAM THEATER Confirm Finland's ARION As Support For Upcoming European / UK Tour

Dream Theater are gearing up for new European headline tour dates. Countries announced include England, Scotland, Denmark, Estonia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, and The Netherlands. The tour supports their latest album, A View From The Top Of The World.

The band has checked in with the following message:

"We can't wait to get started with our first shows of 2023, coming up in just a few short days! We’ll be joined on this tour by our very special guests from Finland, Arion. We've got some cool surprises planned - make sure you don't miss them!"