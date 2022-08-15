DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE MANGINI Releases 10 Pieces Of His Artwork Made From Rhythm

Legendary Dream Theater drummer, Mike Mangini, has created a groundbreaking collection of artwork made from rhythm. The medium, which SceneFour call "Rhythmic Expressionism", is an extraordinary effort from start to finish, the work is intended to unfold over time for viewers as they live with the pieces in their homes and studios.

Pieces currently available include Pinwheel Of Will, Faceless Angel, Praying Cherubs, Super Set Theory (pictured below), Dueling Tesla Hands, Chaos Butterfly, Elucid's Eyes, Birth Of Souls, Event Horizon Escape, and Never Random.

For complete details, head here.