DREAM THEATER Drummer MIKE PORTNOY Is Mourning The Death Of His Sister - "It’s Been A Devastating Couple Of Days For Me And My Family Knowing The Inevitable Was Coming"

Dream Theater drummer, Mike Portnoy, has announced the passing of his sister, Samantha Leone Cattaneo, following a battle with cancer. Portnoy shared the sad news via social media with the following message:

"Tonight in Zagreb Croatia was one of the hardest shows I’ve ever had to play. About 30 minutes before showtime, I received a call from my brother that my loving sister Samantha Leone Cattaneo had just passed away. My sister had been battling Cancer all year and the last few days she took a turn for the worse…it’s been a devastating couple of days for me and my family knowing the inevitable was coming…

"As hard as it was, tonights show went on and James dedicated The Spirit Carries On to her…this picture is from tonight…those lights in the air were for Sam…I wept like a baby the entire time 😢 (John even came and sat beside me at my kit for the ending solo which meant so much to me…)

"My sister was always one of DT’s biggest fans & supporters and us reuniting meant sooooooo much to her. She wanted so badly to be in London but her health had declined so quickly that it was impossible for her to travel. But she told me she watched some videos of the show online in the hospital and I know how happy it made her.

"I will be thinking of her each and every night on stage throughout this tour when we play The Spirit Carries On knowing that she now gets to watch every show, every night, everywhere.

"I love you Sis." 💔

In another post, Mike shared: "You were always my biggest fan…even when we were just kids. This one hits hard. Gonna miss ya Sis." 💔

Samantha Faith Leone Cattaneo

March 6th 1970 - October 29th 2024

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our sincere condolences to Mike and his family.