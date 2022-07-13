DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Announces First Headlining Solo Tour With MIKE PORTNOY On Drums And DAVE LaRUE On Bass

For over three decades, Grammy Award winning guitarist, John Petrucci, has been known for his work in the ground-breaking and influential prog-metal band, Dream Theater. Now, John is adding another career milestone to his resume as he is embarking on his first headlining solo tour performing material from his recently released solo album, Terminal Velocity, as well as songs from his widely acclaimed debut release, Suspended Animation.

Terminal Velocity marked the first time that John and former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy recorded together since Mike left the band in 2010. Now, John will take his instrumental trio on the road performing live with Mike Portnoy, and legendary bassist Dave LaRue in an on-stage reunion that has been 12 years in the making.

The historic tour will run through October and November and promises to be an unforgettable night of live musicianship. The first three shows are scheduled for Boston, MA (October 7); New York, NY (October 13) and Washington, DC (October 15).

The recently reunited all-female Meanstreak will be the special guest openers for the tour. Meanstreak is comprised of guitarists Marlene Portnoy and Rena Sands, vocalist Bettina France, bassist Martens Myung and drummer Yael.

More shows will be announced in the near future and tickets for the announced shows will be on sale to the general public on Friday, July 15. For more information on all shows and to purchase tickets, fans can head here.

Confirmed dates:

October

7 - Boston, MA - Berklee Performance Center

13 - New York, NY - Town Hall

15 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theater

More dates to be announced.

