DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Says Distant Memories: Live In London Were The Last Shows Before Pandemic Hit - "Man, Am I Glad We Got Those Shows In, And That They Went So Well"

Greg Prato caught up with Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci for Songfacts to discuss a number of topics, including the band's latest live album, Distant Memories - Live In London.

Petrucci: "We always knew on that tour we would record for a live album, because it was such a successful tour. The show and the production was really something that we were proud of, and we wanted to make sure we captured it on DVD. Really, the recording of the two nights in London [February 21 and 22, 2020] could not have gone better. The audiences were great, the venue is classic and iconic. And it was at the end of a European run.

"The band and the crew and the production... everything was firing on all cylinders, and polished. The only thing that was a bummer was that was the last couple of shows we played before the whole pandemic hit, and we haven't played live since. Man, am I glad we got those shows in, and that they went so well."

Read the full interview at Songfacts.

Recorded at their sold-out show at the legendary Apollo Theatre in Hammersmith, London, the live release documents the band’s popular world tour in support of their latest critically acclaimed studio album Distance Over Time and the 20-year anniversary of their seminal concept album Metropolis Part 2 - Scenes From A Memory.

Distant Memories - Live In London is the band’s first live album since 2014’s Breaking The Fourth Wall. The release is available in various configurations including digital only, a 3-CD and 2 DVD multibox, a 3-CD and 2 Blu-Ray digipak with slipcase, a limited deluxe 3-CD + 2 Blu-Ray + 2 DVD Artbook and a limited 4-LP and 3-CD box set. The video components also feature a Behind The Scenes look at the band as they get ready for the shows.

Distant Memories - Live In London tracklisting:

"Untethered Angel"

"A Nightmare To Remember"

"Fall Into The Light"

"Barstool Warrior"

"In The Presence Of Enemies - Part 1"

"Pale Blue Dot"

"Scenes Live Intro"

"Scene One: Regression"

"Scene Two: I. Overture 1928"

"Scene Two: II. Strange Déjà Vu"

"Scene Three: I. Through My Words"

"Scene Three: II. Fatal Tragedy"

"Scene Four: Beyond This Life"

"Scene Five: Through Her Eyes"

"Scene Six: Home"

"Scene Seven: I. The Dance Of Eternity"

"Scene Seven: II. One Last Time"

"Scene Eight: The Spirit Carries On"

"Scene Nine: Finally Free"

"At Wit’s End"

"Paralyzed" (Bonus Track)

