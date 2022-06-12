DREAM THEATER Guitarist JOHN PETRUCCI Unveils Rock The Barrel 2 Signature Bourbon

Dream Theater have checked in with the following update:

"Check out Rock The Barrel 2, our very own John Petrucci's super exciting new bourbon whiskey collaboration with Iron Smoke Distillery! We can assure you that it's rich, bold, smooth and hits like a truck, just like his guitar tones on our albums!

You can grab a hand signed bottle of Rock The Barrel 2 at BuyIronSmoke.com - each order will receive a set of bamboo coasters emblazoned with the RTB 2 logo, along with an invitation to join Tommy Brunett, CEO and founder of Iron Smoke Distillery, and John in an exclusive virtual tasting session."

Rock the Barrel 2 joins Iron Smoke’s collection of award-winning bourbon whiskeys. In 2018, Iron Smoke was rated a 95.5 in Jim Murray’s Whiskey Bible and in 2019 was listed in Forbes Magazine as one of the "10 Best Bourbons Beyond Kentucky."

The contents of this bottle, handpicked by John from the thousands of barrels aging at our farm distillery in Fairport, NY, are like his music – all killer, no filler. Pure and unfiltered, this cask strength, 93 proof bourbon whiskey bridges strength and smoothness with a whisper of apple wood smoke sweetness.

Petrucci: "Drawing from our experience while creating the original RTB 120-proof limited run, Iron Smoke master distiller Drew Wescott has once again made one of the most amazing bourbons I have ever tasted, this time sitting at 93 proof making it the perfect whiskey for any occasion."

Each 750ml bottle, hand-signed by Petrucci, comes with a custom label and a tamper seal. Every order will receive a set of bamboo coasters emblazoned with the RTB 2 logo. In addition, every order will come with an invitation to join Tommy Brunett, CEO and Founder of Iron Smoke Distillery, and John Petrucci, in an exclusive virtual tasting session.