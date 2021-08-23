DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Chats With Former PORCUPINE TREE Frontman STEVEN WILSON (Video)

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess held a live chat with former Porcupine Tree frontman Steven Wilson over the weekend on Patreon. He has shared a portion of the discussion on YouTube, which can be viewed below.

During an interview with Profil Prog earlier this year, Wilson was asked if Porcupine Tree will ever reunite to record new music.

Porcupine Tree started as Wilson's solo project in 1987 but evolved into a critically acclaimed prog band. They releasd 10 srudio albums - the last one being 2009's The Inçident - and went on unofficial hiatus in 2015 / 2016 as Wilson preferred to focus on his solo work.

On returning to Porcupine Tree

Wilson: "What I always say to people is, 'When you least expect me to do something, that's probably when I'll do it.' I've always said Porcupine Tree, I can imagine we'll probably make another record one day. I don't know when. We'll probably do it at the moment everyone's least expecting it.

Listen, I still love so-called progressive rock but I'm not there right now, honestly. I'm more excited by other music right now. But one thing I know from my past is that I go through cycles with things. Pink Floyd will always be my favorite group - always have been, always will be. My relationship with other progressive rock waxes and wanes. I could easily be excited by something like that again.

I can't have an allegiance to doing anything for very long because I get bored, and I think to me that the icons that I grew up admiring the most, people like Bowie, Zappa, Neil Young, were always changing - that's what they do. It's unusual in music to hop around genres, but the people that do, and the people that did, define their own musical world."