DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Demos The GeoViolin; Video

Dream Theater keyboardist, Jordan Rudess, has released the new video below, featuring demonstration of the GeoViolin:

Rudess held another livestream from home on December 2, performing some piano pieces. At the 7:10 mark he discusses the band's new holiday season release, The Holiday Spirit Carries On, and his GeoShred app.

Dream Theater have recorded a brand new medley of Holiday classics, called "The Holiday Spirit Carries On", available for download starting at dreamtheaterofficial.bandcamp.com.

A message states: "With touring cancelled around the world, the incredible members of Dream Theater’s crew have not had the opportunity to work as they normally would in 2020. Please help us support them by purchasing this exclusive Holiday track. All proceeds will go toward these dedicated people who work tirelessly to make Dream Theater concerts possible. Available only through the month of December, for $2.99 USD, via dreamtheaterofficial.bandcamp.com."

Watch an announcement video, and listen to an audio sample, below: