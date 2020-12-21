DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Dusts Off Roland VP 550 Vocal Synthesizer For New Lockdown Livestream

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has checked in with a new video from lockdown:

"I haven't played with the Roland VP 550 vocal keyboard for awhile and it is an awesome keyboard. I have taken it out of storage to show you all since you might not have ever seen it before. Roland VO 550 will be joined on stage with the Korg Nautilus for a Sunday Stream."

Earlier this year, Rudess announced the possible reunion of Liquid Tension Experiment, the instrumental side-project featuring his current and former Dream Theater bandmates John Petrucci (guitars) and Mike Portnoy (drums), and King Crimson bassist Tony Levin.

At the time, Rudess stated: "We are looking at our schedules, we are organizing a time. With the pandemic, it's been a little difficult to coordinate personal kind-of gatherings but, it looks very good."

Rudess recently took to social media to share a new image of the band, all wearing masks, collectively spelling "LTE3", possibly a hitn that the group are working on a follow-up to 1999's Liquid Tension Experiment 2.

Stay tuned for further details, expected soon.