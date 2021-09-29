DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS - "Finally, I'm Entering The Exciting NFT Space!"; "Atom" Preview Video Streaming

Dream Theater keyboardist, Jordan Rudess, has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"FINALLY - I’m entering the exciting NFT space! NFT is an awesome opportunity for me to bring my creativity to a brand new space & I would very much like to invite you all to join me on this journey. Here’s a preview of 'Atom'.

"Go to niftyunderground.app/ and subscribe to get your free “Jordan Rudess Superfan NFT Badge” & be the first to hear about my NFT updates!"