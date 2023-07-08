DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Jams With Guitarist MATEUS ASATO (Video)

July 8, 2023, 31 minutes ago

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a new video along with the following message:

"What happens in Vegas sometimes doesn’t just stay in Vegas!! A fun day jamming with Mateus Asato brought this cool piece to life!"

On June 2nd, Extreme performed in Sao Paulo, Brazil at the  Best Of Blues And Rock Festival. During "Get The Funk Out", they were joined Mateus Asato. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Asato appears at the 6:30 mark in the clip below.



