DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Performs "Icarus" On GeoShred; Video

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Many years ago, I used to play this song, ICARUS, with the Paul Winter Consort. Tonight, in honor of the winter solstice, I performed this version on my Steinway piano, and GeoShred's new GeoSwan instruments, GeoCello and GeoOboe."

A previous message from Rudess states: "I haven't played with the Roland VP 550 vocal keyboard for awhile and it is an awesome keyboard. I have taken it out of storage to show you all since you might not have ever seen it before. Roland VO 550 will be joined on stage with the Korg Nautilus for a Sunday Stream."