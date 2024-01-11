DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares Jam Session Video From STEVE VAI's Vai Academy 7.0

Guitar legend, Steve Vai held his Vai Academy 7.0 from January 2-5, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. Musicians joining him included Mohini Dey, Tim Henson, Scott Lepage, Matteo Mancuso, Mateus Asato, Jordan Rudess, Yvette Young, Sarah Longfield, Ichika Nito, and Daniele Gottardo.

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared video from a jam session at the event. Check it out below.

Rudess: "Here's my jam with these wonderful guys at the Vai Academy 7.0 - Matteo Mancuso, Dante Frisiello, Jeremy Colson, Philip Bynoe - being at the camp with all these incredible musicians and engaged 'campers' was a truly meaningful experience to me. Loved sharing and meeting everyone! Thanks to Steve for organizing this event!"