DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares New Video - "Learning To Play Guitar In The Style Of Bach"
July 9, 2023, an hour ago
Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a new video along with the following message:
"I’m learning to play guitar in the style of Bach thanks to this constantly expanding composition (dedicated to me) by the great Mateus Schäffer. I use Strandberg Guitars, and the AI fun courtesy of the technology at Lightricks Videoleap"
Dream Theater recently announced the first edition of Dreamsonic, taking place in North America throughout June and July and celebrating the summer’s ultimate progressive metal lineup. The tour kicked off on June 16th in Cedar Park, TX, and Dream Theater is joined by special guest Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders on what is sure to be one of the hottest tickets of the summer.
Remaining tour dates are as follows:
July
9 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
11 - Detroit, MI - Masonic
12 - OshKosh, WI - OshKosh Arena
13 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy Power House
15 - Denver, CO - Mission Theater
17 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center
18 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle
19 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee
21 - Vancover, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
22 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live
24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
25 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
26 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater
For tickets, visit the Dreamsonic website, here.