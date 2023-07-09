DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS Shares New Video - "Learning To Play Guitar In The Style Of Bach"

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has shared a new video along with the following message:

"I’m learning to play guitar in the style of Bach thanks to this constantly expanding composition (dedicated to me) by the great Mateus Schäffer. I use Strandberg Guitars, and the AI fun courtesy of the technology at Lightricks Videoleap"

Dream Theater recently announced the first edition of Dreamsonic, taking place in North America throughout June and July and celebrating the summer’s ultimate progressive metal lineup. The tour kicked off on June 16th in Cedar Park, TX, and Dream Theater is joined by special guest Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders on what is sure to be one of the hottest tickets of the summer.

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

July

9 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

11 - Detroit, MI - Masonic

12 - OshKosh, WI - OshKosh Arena

13 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy Power House

15 - Denver, CO - Mission Theater

17 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center

18 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle

19 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee

21 - Vancover, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

22 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live

24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

25 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater

For tickets, visit the Dreamsonic website, here.