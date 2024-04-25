DREAM THEATER - Limited Number Of Additional Tickets Made Available For Sold Out 40th Anniversary Frankfurt Show

Grammy-winning, progressive music titans, Dream Theater, recently announced their 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025.

The tour - presented as An Evening With Dream Theater - is the first outing since drummer Mike Portnoy’s return to the lineup joining vocalist James LaBrie, bassist John Myung, guitarist John Petrucci, and keyboardist Jordan Rudess.

The European leg consists of stops in 23 cities and kicks off on October 20 and runs through November 24. Dream Theater will be performing classics and fan favorites from their catalog in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music.

The band has checked in with the following update:

"Danke Schön to all of our great fans in Germany for the first official Sold Out show of our EU/UK leg: November 21st in Frankfurt! Due to the enthusiasm of our fans we are adding a few hundred more tickets to the capacity, ensuring as many of you get to join us as possible! These extra tickets will likely sell out very quickly, so get them NOW while you still can!

More information on all tickets and VIP packages can be found here.

An Evening With Dream Theater 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 - 2025

October

20 - London, England - The O2

22 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall

23 - Koln, Germany - Palladium

25 - Milan, Italy - Forum

26 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo dello Sport

28 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

29 - Zagreb, Croatia - Arena Zagreb

November

1 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

2 - Prague - Czech Republic - Fortuna Arena

3 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

6 - Helsinki, Finland - Metro Areena

8 - Stockholm. Sweden - Waterfront

9 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen

12 - Luxembourg - Rockhal

13 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

14 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier

16 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena

17 - Madrid, Spain - La Cubierta de Leganés

20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Beethovensaal

21 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhundderthalle

23 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

24 - Amsterdam - AFAS Live

Dream Theater has been in their DTHQ studio working on their 16th studio album and the first with Portnoy since 2009’s Black Clouds & Silver Linings. More information on the upcoming release will be unveiled in the future.

(Photo Courtesy of Dream Theater)