DREAM THEATER - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Rock In Rio 2022 Show Streaming

On September 3rd, Dream Theater performed at Rock In Rio 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Pro-shot video of their entire set is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"The Alien"

"6:00"

"Endless Sacrifice"

"Bridges in the Sky"

"Invisible Monster"

"The Count of Tuscany"

"Pull Me Under"

For over three decades, Grammy Award winning guitarist, John Petrucci, has been known for his work in the ground-breaking and influential prog-metal band, Dream Theater. Now, John is adding another career milestone to his resume as he is embarking on his first headlining solo tour performing material from his recently released solo album, Terminal Velocity, as well as songs from his widely acclaimed debut release, Suspended Animation.

Terminal Velocity marked the first time that John and former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy recorded together since Mike left the band in 2010. Now, John will take his instrumental trio on the road performing live with Mike Portnoy, and legendary bassist Dave LaRue in an on-stage reunion that has been 12 years in the making.

The historic tour will run through October and November and promises to be an unforgettable night of live musicianship. A new batch of dates have been announced, and you can find the updated schedule below.

The recently reunited all-female Meanstreak (pictured below) will be the special guest openers for the tour. Meanstreak is comprised of guitarists Marlene Portnoy and Rena Sands, vocalist Bettina France, bassist Martens Myung and drummer Yael.

Says Petrucci: "I'm thrilled to reveal more of my solo tour dates for later this year! These are going to be unbelievable nights of music with my incredible band featuring Mike Portnoy and Dave LaRue, as well as our very special guests, Meanstreak. See you there!"

For more information on all shows and to purchase tickets, fans can head here.

Confirmed dates:

October

5 - The Strand Ballroom & Theatre - Providence, RI

6 - The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

7 - Berklee Performance Center - Boston, MA

12 - Count Basie Center for the Arts - Red Bank, NJ

13 - The Town Hall - New York, NY

14 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

15 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC

17 - The National - Richmond, VA

19 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

20 - The CMA Theater - Nashville, TN

21 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

22 - Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

23 - Hard Rock Live Orlando - Orlando, FL

26 - House of Blues New Orleans - New Orleans, LA

27 - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre - San Antonio, TX

28 - Stafford Centre - Stafford, TX

29 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City, OK

30 - The Factory In Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

November

2 - Celebrity Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

3 - The Magnolia - El Cajon, CA

4 - Ace Hotel - Los Angeles, CA

5 - House of Blues Anaheim - Anaheim, CA

7 - Palace Of Fine Arts Theatre - San Francisco, CA

12 - Pantages Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

13 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

14 - Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

16 - House of Blues Cleveland - Cleveland, OH

17 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON