DREAM THEATER - Rare Fan-Filmed Live Video Of Entire March 1993 Show At New York's Limelight Streaming

The DT Archive YouTube Channel has shared fan-filmed video of Dream Theater's March 1993 show at the Limelight in New York City. Check it out below.

DT Archive: "This show was a special occasion for Dream Theater, as they played several unreleased songs, and had a few people producing a concert film. For what it's worth, they also marketed the show with a 'Dreambill,' similar to a Broadway playbill, and they limited the audience to either diehard fans or members of the music industry (I have heard conflicting stories about this).

I made an editing decision not everyone will agree with, to move 'Metropolis' from the beginning to the end of the set. The reason is that there is no proper video footage for Metropolis. Since there are some people on YouTube who have issues with impulsively commenting on videos without reading the video description, I thought 'A Fortune In Lies' would make for a stronger opening to the video, and hopefully prevent a few 'Why am I watching a giant animated GIF' comments."

Setlist:

"A Fortune In Lies

"Under A Glass Moon

"Surrounded

"Ytse Jam

- drum solo -

"Ytse Jam" (reprise)

"(To Live) Forever"

"Take The Time"

"Eve"

"Pull Me Under"

"Another Day"

"Another Hand"

"The Killing Hand"

"A Change Of Seasons"

"Wait For Sleep"

"Learning To Live"

"Metropolis"