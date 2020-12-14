DREAM THEATER Release "The Spirit Carries On" Video From Distant Memories - Live In London Release

Dream Theater have released a video for "The Spirit Carries On", from their ninth career live album, Distant Memories - Live In London, released back in November. Check it out below:

Recorded at their sold-out show at the legendary Apollo Theatre in Hammersmith, London, the live release documents the band’s popular world tour in support of their latest critically acclaimed studio album Distance Over Time and the 20-year anniversary of their seminal concept album Metropolis Part 2 - Scenes From A Memory.

Distant Memories - Live In London is the band’s first live album since 2014’s Breaking The Fourth Wall. The release is available in various configurations including digital only, a 3-CD and 2 DVD multibox, a 3-CD and 2 Blu-Ray digipak with slipcase, a limited deluxe 3-CD + 2 Blu-Ray + 2 DVD Artbook and a limited 4-LP and 3-CD box set. The video components also feature a Behind The Scenes look at the band as they get ready for the shows.

All formats of Distant Memories - Live In London are available to order here.

Distant Memories - Live In London tracklisting:

"Untethered Angel"

"A Nightmare To Remember"

"Fall Into The Light"

"Barstool Warrior"

"In The Presence Of Enemies - Part 1"

"Pale Blue Dot"

"Scenes Live Intro"

"Scene One: Regression"

"Scene Two: I. Overture 1928"

"Scene Two: II. Strange Déjà Vu"

"Scene Three: I. Through My Words"

"Scene Three: II. Fatal Tragedy"

"Scene Four: Beyond This Life"

"Scene Five: Through Her Eyes"

"Scene Six: Home"

"Scene Seven: I. The Dance Of Eternity"

"Scene Seven: II. One Last Time"

"Scene Eight: The Spirit Carries On"

"Scene Nine: Finally Free"

"At Wit’s End"

"Paralyzed" (Bonus Track)

“Fatal Tragedy” live video:

"Pale Blue Dot" live video:

Dream Theater have recorded a brand new medley of Holiday classics, called "The Holiday Spirit Carries On", available for download at dreamtheaterofficial.bandcamp.com.

A message states: "With touring cancelled around the world, the incredible members of Dream Theater’s crew have not had the opportunity to work as they normally would in 2020. Please help us support them by purchasing this exclusive Holiday track. All proceeds will go toward these dedicated people who work tirelessly to make Dream Theater concerts possible. Available only through the month of December, for $2.99 USD, via dreamtheaterofficial.bandcamp.com."

Watch an announcement video, and listen to an audio sample, below: