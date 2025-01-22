DREAM THEATER Release Tour Diary Music Video For New Song "Midnight Messiah"

With their latest full-length record available worldwide in just 16 days, Grammy-winning, progressive music titans, Dream Theater, are releasing the next piece of music from their sixteenth studio album, Parasomnia.

The track “Midnight Messiah” - clocking in at 7:58 - is now available via all digital service providers and is the third musical composition available from the iconic reunited lineup of vocalist James LaBrie, guitarist John Petrucci, bassist John Myung, keyboardist Jordan Rudess and drummer Mike Portnoy.

The song marks Portnoy’s first lyrical contribution since 2009. A tour diary music video featuring footage from multiple dates of their successful European leg of the 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 was directed and edited by longtime collaborator Mike Leonard from footage compiled by tour documentarian Wolfe Eliot and Paul Green Productions.

“It was great writing lyrics again and contributing this chapter to the Parasomnia story. DT fans may get a kick out of discovering some of the hidden nuggets I planted in the song referencing many of my past DT lyrics…and the music video is a great representation of the excitement of the first two tour legs we recently completed throughout Europe and South America. Just in time to prepare for our next leg throughout North America which we are so excited to embark on,” explains Mike Portnoy.

An album announcement that is fifteen years in the making, Dream Theater return with their sixteenth studio album, Parasomnia, scheduled for release on February 7 via their longtime label home, Inside Out Music/Sony Music.

From the opening track “In The Arms Of Morpheus” to the closer of “The Shadow Man Incident,” Dream Theater returns with a collection of songs that showcase what has earned the band a loyal following for four decades. Clocking in at 71 minutes, Parasomnia takes the listener on a musical journey that has become synonymous with the band since the beginning of their career. Parasomnia is a term for disruptive, sleep-related disturbances including sleepwalking, sleep paralysis, and night terrors. Songs like “A Broken Man,” “Dead Asleep,” “Midnight Messiah” and “Bend The Clock” all build upon the themes brought on by the album title.

The album was produced by Petrucci, engineered by James ‘Jimmy T’ Meslin, and mixed by Andy Sneap. Hugh Syme returns once again to lend his creative vision to the cover art.

Parasomnia is available for pre-order here in the following configurations:

- Ltd Deluxe Box-set – includes Ltd Deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook (Incl. CD1: full album, CD2: instrumentals, Blu-ray: Dolby Atmos & 5.1 Surround Sound - mixed by Mark Gittins, High-Resolution Stereo Mixes, animated visualizers for each song created by Wayne Joyner, + 68-page booklet), Ltd Gatefold 180g Dark Green 2LP (feat. alternative cover artwork), Majesty-logo dream catcher keyring, Sleeping mask, Dream journal, 60x60cm poster & hand-numbered, foil-stamped certificate of authenticity. Limited to 3500 copies worldwide.

- Ltd Deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook - (Incl. CD1: full album, CD2: instrumentals, Blu-ray: Dolby Atmos & 5.1 Surround Sound - mixed by Mark Gittins, High-Resolution Stereo Mixes, animated visualizers for each song created by Wayne Joyner, + 68-page booklet)

- Gatefold 180g 2LP + 12-page LP-booklet

- Special Edition CD Digipak

- Digital Album - (incl. Dolby Atmos - mixed by Mark Gittins)

Parasomnia tracklisting:

"In The Arms Of Morpheus" (5:22)

"Night Terror" (9:55)

"A Broken Man" (8:30)

"Dead Asleep" (11:06)

"Midnight Messiah" (7:58)

"Are We Dreaming?" (1:28)

"Bend The Clock" (7:24)

"The Shadow Man Incident" (19:32)

"A Broken Man" visualizer:

"Night Terror" video:

An Evening with Dream Theater 40th Anniversary Tour dates:

February

7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

8 - Raleigh, NC - Martin Marietta Center

10 - Nashville, TN - Opry House

11 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

12 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Café

14 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

15 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU

16 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Center

19 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater

21 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea

22 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

25 - Sacramento, CA - Safe Credit Union Performing

27 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater

28 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

March

2 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

6 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

8 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

9 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park

11 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

12 - Montreal, QC - Place des Arts

14 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theater

15 - Boston. MA - Boch Center

17 - Rochester, NY - Kodak

18 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theater

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Brady Music Center

21 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

22 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

More information on all tickets and VIP packages can be found here.

(Photo - Mark Maryanovich)