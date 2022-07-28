DREAM THEATER's JORDAN RUDESS Recreates GIORGIO MORODER’s “Chase” Theme From Midnight Express On Collection Of New Recordings By Leading Synth Masters; Audio

Some of the most heralded and widely-respected keyboardists on the planet have gathered together on a unique collection to offer their fresh new takes on some of the tracks that laid the foundation of electronic music and influenced thousands of synth-sational artists and players! Ever wonder what Mike Oldfield’s groundbreaking “Tubular Bells” might sound like in the hands of Derek Sherinian? Or think that Moody Blues/YES keyboardist Patrick Moraz would do a fantastic version of Jean-Michel Jarre’s superb “Oxygene"? Well, wonder no more as Synthesizer Classics has come to answer all of your synth-related prayers.

The new collection features all exclusive and brand new recordings by such world-renowned pros as Rick Wakeman, Asia's Geoff Downes, Focus’s Thijs Van Leer, and Larry Fast, who along with several others, have reached back into the past and recreated classics by Kraftwerk, John Carpenter, and lots more. Check out the first single to be released from the collection, Jordan Rudess’s tantalizing take on Giorgio Moroder’s award-winning score for the 1978 prison drama Midnight Express, "Chase". Stream the single here, listen below.

Synthesizer Classics will be available everywhere starting August 12. Pick up your copy on CD or vinyl or stream the album on all the major digital music platforms. Pre-order CD/vinyl here, pre-order/save the digital edition here.

Tracklisting:

"Tubular Bells" - Derek Sherinian

"Magic Fly" - Rick Wakeman

"Pulstar" - Geoff Downes

"Chase" - Jordan Rudess

"Oxygene (Part 4)" - Patrick Moraz

"Escape From New York" - Thijs Van Leer

"Tour De France" - Nyte Jewel

"Visitors" - Larry Fast

"Chase":

(Jordan Rudess photo - Rayon Richards)