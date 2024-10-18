DREAM THEATER, SCORPIONS, KING DIAMOND, OPETH, SABATON Among Acts Confirmed For Sweden Rock Festival 2025; Announcement Video Streaming

Sweden Rock Festival 2025 is scheduled for June 4-7 in Sölvesborg. Organizers have announced the first confirmed bands.

A message states: "We are proud to present the first bands confirmed for Sweden Rock Festival 2025.

"At long last, Slipknot will make their highly anticipated SRF debut! Fan favorites Sabaton are back, after nearly a decade, with a completely unique megashow tailored specifically for the festival. We'll also be treated to a special return from Scorpions, celebrating their 60th anniversary, and yet another highly requested debut as KoRn takes the stage in front of the greatest audience in the world!

"Also confirmed are Dream Theater, King Diamond, Opeth, Kreator, Meshuggah, Running Wild, Black Country Communion, Turbonegro, D-A-D, Pretty Maids, Skillet, Orbit Culture, Cattle Decapitation, Crucified Barbara, Samantha Fish, The Ghost Inside, Soen, Myrkur, Alien, and The Good The Bad and The Zugly.

"This, and so much more, at the greatest party of the year - 4 days! 5 stages! 95+ bands! 1 helluva good time!

Tickets for the 2025 festival go on sale Friday, October 25, at 10 AM, CEST. More ticket information will be available on Monday.

Find further details here, and watch an announcement video below: