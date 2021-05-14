DREAM THEATER Streaming "Pull Me Under" From Upcoming Images And Words - Live in Japan 2017

The first release in Dream Theater's Lost Not Forgotten Archives series, Images And Words - Live In Japan, 2017, is available for pre-order today, and releasing June 25.

This initial entry into Dream Theater’s reimagined collectors series is a live recording of the band’s 2017 performance featuring the classic album, Images And Words, performed in full at Japan’s legendary Budokan arena.

Released on CD as well as vinyl and digital for the first time, fans can purchase and stream through their favorite music service. The exclusive autographed, ultra-clear vinyl version is limited to just 250 copies, and available only through here. Pre-order all formats here.

Listen to "Pull Me Under" from the upcoming release below: