DREAM THEATER Tour Manager RIKK FEULNER Talks New Book, Band's Summer Tour - "Dream Theater Don't Get To Play Any Festival In The US, So They Created Their Own"; Video

Have you often wondered or been intrigued by what life is like working, managing or being an artist, a rock star? Traveling to foreign countries, seeing the sights, feeling the energy of live audiences, night after night, and experiencing firsthand the screaming fans? It's not always glorious or glamorous; in fact, there is more to it than you think. One thing for sure, it takes a lot of people to make it happen, with lots of talent, dedication, and nerves of steel to deal with the unknown day after day. It’s hard work, it's a life like no other. If you're lucky enough to experience it, love it, and embrace it for what it is, it can be yours for a lifetime.

Rikk Feulner has spent over four decades as a tour manager, working with some of the most iconic musicians in rock and country music: The Eagles, Robert Plant, Johnny Winter, Keith Urban and Dream Theater, just to name a few. Having crisscrossed the globe countless times, he has accumulated a wealth of experiences and stories that he now shares in his new book, Stars Don’t Carry Their Own Baggage. With an insider's perspective on the music industry and a deep love for the craft, Feulner offers a fascinating glimpse into the world of touring and the people who make it all happen.

Stars Don't Carry Their Own Baggage is the story of up-and-coming 80's rock band, Cherry Thieves. But this isn't your typical rock-n-roll origin story, this is the early days of a band through the eyes of their tour manager. Get the inside scoop, hear the untold stories, and find out if Cherry Thieves can survive their first world tour, and each other…

To get an insider's view of Rikk's experience and how they reflected in a fictional way on his new book, restless interviewer Rodrigo Altaf sat down with Feulner for over half an hour, to discuss about his life on the road and how thousands of anecdotes shaped the pages of Stars Don’t Carry Their Own Baggage, what it takes for someone to be a great band manager, and of course, you can expect some Dream Theater insight, like who were the worst opening act for them, and what to expect from their upcoming summer tour. Watch below.

Dream Theater are pleased to present the first edition of Dreamsonic, taking place in North America throughout June and July and celebrating the summer’s ultimate progressive metal lineup.

Kicking off on June 16, Dream Theater will be joined by special guest Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders on what is sure to be one of the hottest tickets of the summer.

Says Dream Theater: “We are all so incredibly excited to present Dream Theater’s very own prog-metal music festival, Dreamsonic 2023! The lineup for our inaugural run this summer features Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders and is going to be absolutely epic! Dreamsonic promises to be a reoccurring musical event that will deliver history-making nights of amazing music for many years to come! You’re not going to want to miss this one!”

Dates:

June

16 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center At Cedar Park

17 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Holds @ Grand Prairie

18 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Center

21 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

22 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena

23 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock

25 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theater

27 - Washington, PA - Wild Things Park

28 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater

30 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

July

1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

2 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

4 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

5 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

7 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino

8 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

9 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

11 - Detroit, MI - Masonic

12 - OshKosh, WI - OshKosh Arena

13 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy Power House

15 - Denver, CO - Mission Theater

17 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center

18 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle

19 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee

21 - Vancover, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

22 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live

24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

25 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater