DREAM THEATER’s JORDAN RUDESS Debuts "The Final Threshold" Music Video

Dream Theater keyboardist, Jordan Rudess, has released a music video for "The Final Threshold", a track from his new solo album, Permission To Fly, released last September via InsideOutMusic.

Says Rudess: "Step into 'The Final Threshold' with this stunning video by my friend Wayne Joyner! Using Lightricks’ amazing LTX.Studio software, Wayne brought this song from my solo album Permission To Fly to life in a way that’s truly next level. Big thanks to Wayne and Lightricks for making creativity soar!"

No stranger to experimentation, Rudess is known for leading the charge in pushing creative, sonic, and technological boundaries. His latest endeavour, epitomizes this ethos, delving into the complexities of human existence within our multifaceted world. While some of his previous releases were true solo pursuits, this time, Rudess assembled a core group of musicians to support and elevate his vision. The album features Jordan alongside That Joe Payne on vocals, Darby Todd (Devin Townsend) on drums & Steve Dadaian on guitar, as well as guest guitar solos from Bastian Martinez.

Upon the album's release, Jordan commented: “Permission to Fly is here! This album is a dream come true and features an incredible team of collaborators. My vision has turned into reality, and I can’t wait for you to join me on this journey.”

The first single released from the album was "Embers", and you can watch the official video for that track, filmed earlier in 2024 on Cruise To The Edge, below:

With the music in capable hands, Rudess wanted to make sure to give the lyrics their proper attention. For that, he turned to a source close to home, his daughter. "All the lyrics on the album were written by my daughter, Ariana. While I enjoy writing lyrics myself, my primary focus tends to be on the sonic quality of the words. For this album, I wanted to delve deeper and offer something that resonated on a more profound and cerebral level. Ari did an exceptional job.”

Permission To Fly is available as Limited CD Digipak & Gatefold 180g 2LP (both incl. bonus material), as well as digitally. Order here.

"Shadow Of The Moon" video:

"The Alchemist" video: