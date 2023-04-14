DREAMYTH Releases “Dreamland” Music Video Feat. PRIMAL FEAR’s RALPH SCHEEPERS

Celebrating the release of their debut album Aletheia via Rockshots Records, Spanish power melodic metal Dreamyth is welcoming fans to join them in "Dreamland" with their latest music video featuring guest vocals from Primal Fear's Ralph Scheepers and a keyboard solo from Bob Katsionis (ex-Firewind).

Guitarist /composer Adrián Carrero adds:

"We arrive at one of the most significant tracks of the album, not only for the incredible vocal performance of Ralf Scheepers, but for being one of the songs that represent the sound of the band, in the same way as Aletheia, but a little more complex in terms of composition and arrangements.

“A simple but forceful introduction gives way to a classic riff adorned with classic and modern instruments (organ and synthesizers) to create a unique atmosphere before the entrance of Mr. Ralf, who bursts in a somewhat mysterious way as if it were a dream, to then print a huge power to the voice. More than 6 minutes of song that surprises you, lifts you up, and leads you through its dynamics for a wonderful journey, you will not be disappointed.

“Obviously, I'm talking about ‘Dreamland’, whose name comes from being the original name we wanted to give to the band before we saw that it was already taken.

“As in all cultures, there is philosophy and we question the meaning of life, here again, we will not have a clear answer but the lyrics will encourage us to reflect on that question.

“Personally, it is one of the songs that I am most proud of composing and one of the songs that the fans will like the most, I hope they enjoy it as much as I do.

“One of the voices we grew up with, that has been with us all our lives, now on our first album, just crazy!"

Combining heavy riffs, epic and majestic orchestrations, modern synths, and stunning vocal and harmonies with finesse like no one else, Dreamyth delivers a high caliber album with special guests Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear), Herbie Langhans (Firewind, Avantasia), Bob Katsionis (ex-Firewind) and Eduardo Guilló (Sun of the Dying, Crusade of Bards). Dreamyth intends to conquer the heart of metal fans all around the world.

Dreamyth was formed in 2020 by guitarist and composer Adrián Carrero (Crusade of Bards) and drummer David Macarrilla. Dreamyth crafted its name by combining the words “Dream” and “Myth”, which they described as “a new world beyond imagination where its Myths and legends are real”. Andrea Carrero completed the core of the project after singing on all the song demos (released and unreleased). Soon after they were joined by Paolo Andreotti (Crusade of Bards) and second vocalist Dani G.

Band co-founder Adrián Carrero’s passion for classical history and culture, especially his stories about mythology in different cultures influences the lyrics that accompany the band's compositions. Everything takes place in a new world where they are the Gods, Aletheia.

The concept album transports fans to a new world “Aletheia”, and the myth and legends that surround it are sometimes approached from a philosophical point of view.

"The idea was born from the need to give a new approach to the way of telling the myths of our world. Over the years, these stories derived from cultural traditions or legends, which have a deep symbolic meaning and usually involve a lesson, have been shared in different ways and have always generated a certain curiosity and inspiration in society. Luckily, there are tons of myths and legends and often many variations of the same core story between different cultures." adds Adrián Carrero.

