DRESS THE DEAD Feat. Former FORBIDDEN Members Release "Knives Out" Music Video

Oakland, CA-based metal band, Dress The Dead, have released a video for their "Knives Out" single, available via Blood Blast Distribution. Get the single here, and watch the video below.

Says the band: "'Knives Out'! Ask yourself what’s wrong with this picture?

This was one of the first songs we wrote at the genesis of Dress The Dead. Musically, it encompassed what we were after. All the anger and aggression, yet still leaning into positivity. That’s what the video represents to us.

As human beings, we have witnessed so much division and strife over the last decade. It boiled over on January 6th, 2021 in Washington DC. Everything hit the wall and a large percentage of the American populous lost their fucking minds.

With the 'Knives Out' video, we try to tell multiple stories through two separate lenses. One, while looking at our television from within your living room. The other by looking out your own window, seeing the unraveling of civility. The people’s trust is almost completely broken.

Almost all of the distrust is being fueled by mainstream and alternative media. The former caters to the corporations that control the narratives. This keeps the money and power flowing in their direction. The latter can create alternate realities not necessarily based on facts. Planting them on the internet and social media. Creating a frenzy of fear and paranoia. Both sides knowingly building up these tensions that eventually bring us to one another’s throats. The divide and conquer game.

We have lost our sense of reality. There’s very little bullshit detecting anymore. Many run like lemmings towards the cliff on leaps of faith. What they WANT to believe. Mostly based upon hearsay. Rumors swimming in a sea of disinformation. Somehow, we need to see past the manipulation. Meanwhile the tension continues to mount."

Craig Locicero (Forbidden, Manmade God) - guitar

James Walker (Manmade God) - bass

Mark Hernandez (Forbidden, Vio-Lence) - drums

Mikey Rowen (Insolence) - guitar

Kayla Dixon - vocals