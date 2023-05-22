DROTT Featuring ENSLAVED, ULVER Members – Troll Album Out Now And Streaming, A “Riff-Based, Dark, Ambient Journey”

Progressive metal band Drott, consisting of Arve Isdal (Enslaved), Ivar Thormodsæter (Ulver) and Matias Monsen, are proud to present their new album Troll, a contradiction to the katabasis of the previous record Orcus. The band's second full-length was released Friday, May 19 via By Norse Music.

The band comments: "Troll is a riff-based, dark, ambient journey through the mysticism living on the surface in the deep Scandinavian woods. As children of the North, we give you our interpretation of Trolldom and the Trolls, this album features guest appearances by Lindy Fay Hella, Kristian “Gaahl” Espedal and Herbrand Larsen."

Troll is available on vinyl, CD, and digital at bynorsestore.com.

Tracklisting:

“Troldhaug”

“Allting”

“Våkenatt”

“Til Stein”

“Det Ser”

“Solskodde”

“Mara”

“Troll”

“Nattas Blot”

“Sabbat”

“Fornjots Born”

“Grotten”

“Natt”

“Våkenatt” video: