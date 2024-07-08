DROWNING POOL Announce July Tour Dates With A KILLER'S CONFESSION And MOON FEVER

Drowning Pool, the iconic heavy metal band known for their electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, is thrilled to announce their July tour dates with special guests A Killer's Confession and Moon Fever.

This tour promises to be an adrenaline-fuelled journey, featuring Drowning Pool's dynamic return with lead singer Ryan McCombs. Fans can also look forward to the release of brand new music, including their first new single with McCombs in 13 years, currently being mixed and mastered. Keep an eye out in the next few weeks for this highly anticipated track.

Drowning Pool will be conducting on-site VIP prior to doors. These VIPs will be sold on a separate platform and WILL NOT include a ticket to the show. All VIPs will need to purchase a show ticket for entrance.

Drowning Pool tour dates:

July

5 - Algona, IA - ABATE Freedom Rally

10 - Johnson City, TN - Capones

11 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels

13 - Gettysburg, PA - Bike Week

14 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

15 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

16 - Knoxville, TN - Concourse

18 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

19 - Cumberland, MD - Rock the Mountains

20 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval

21 - East Moline, IL - Rust Belt

23 - Springfield, MO - Regency Live

24 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

25 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live

26 - Omaha, NB - Barnato’s

27 - Menahga, MN - Mid Summer Music Fest

September

5 - Hinkley, MN - Grand Casino

14 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock

26 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ball Room

29 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes

30 - Roswell, NM - Liberty

October

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

4 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

8 - Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

9 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55

10 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

(Photo - Tricia Starr Photography)