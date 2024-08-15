DROWNING POOL Announce "No Authority Tour 2024" With A KILLER'S CONFESSION, ABOVE SNAKES, THE FAILSAFE

Drowning Pool, the iconic heavy metal band known for their electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, is thrilled to announce the No Authority Tour 2024 with special guests A Killer's Confession, Above Snakes and The Failsafe.

This tour promises to be an adrenaline-fuelled journey, featuring Drowning Pool's dynamic return with lead singer Ryan McCombs. Fans can also look forward to the release of brand new music, including their first new single with McCombs in 13 years. Keep an eye out in the next few weeks for this highly anticipated track.

Pre-sale for tickets is underway, public on sale Friday, August 16 at 10 AM, venue time.

Drowning Pool will be conducting on-site VIP packages. These VIPs will be sold on a separate platform and WILL NOT include a ticket to the show. All VIPs will need to purchase a show ticket for entrance.

Tour dates:

September

27 - Shreveport, LA - Strange Brew *

28 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall *

29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life *

October

1 - Oklahoma City - Beer City Music Hall

2 - Roswell, NM - The Liberty

3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

4 - Anaheim, CA - Why Worry Fest *

5 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

6 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

8 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky Go Go

9 - Bakersfield, CA - 1933

11 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

12 - Eugene, OR - John Henry's

13 - Sacramento CA - Aftershock *

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Leatherheads

16 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

17 - Cheyenne, WY - The Lincoln

18 - St Joseph, MO - Time Out Event Center

19 - Hochatown, OK - Hochatown Saloon

* indicates Drowning Pool only, no support