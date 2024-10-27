Drum Legend MIKE PORTNOY On DREAM THEATER's 40th Anniversary Tour Kick-Off Show In London - "It Was One Of The Most Incredible Evenings In My Life"
October 27, 2024, 46 minutes ago
With the excitement around Dream Theater’s reunion at a fever pitch, the band recently embarked upon a world tour. An Evening with Dream Theater 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 – 2025 is the first tour since drummer Mike Portnoy’s return to the lineup, joining vocalist James LaBrie, guitarist John Petrucci, bassist John Myung, and keyboardist Jordan Rudess.
The tour kicked off on October 20 in London, England at the O2. This special event marked the first show with drummer Mike Portnoy since August 2010.
Portnoy shared the photo above and the following message after the London show.
"So many thoughts, so many emotions, I don’t even know where to begin. I’m seeing so many posts from fans who were in attendance last night, so I’ll just let their images and words do the talking.
I’ll just sum it up by saying it was one of the most incredible evenings in my life! Thank you London and all of the amazing fans that travelled from all over the world to join us for this reunion & celebration and to kick off our 40th Anniversary Tour!! So excited to do this again night after night for all of you around the world!"
Dream Theater's complete setlist, according to setlist.fm, on October 20 at The O2 in London, England, was as follows:
Act I
"Metropolis Pt. 1: The Miracle And The Sleeper" (First time since 2017)
"Overture 1928"
"Strange Déjà Vu"
"The Mirror" (First time since 2014, with "Lie" outro)
"Panic Attack" (First time since 2015)
"Barstool Warrior" (First time with Mike Portnoy)
"Hollow Years" (First time since 2010, demo version)
"Constant Motion" (First time since 2015)
"As I Am" (First time since 2019)
Act II
"Night Terror" (Live debut)
"This Is The Life" (First time since 2012, first time with Mike Portnoy)
"Under A Glass Moon" (First time since 2017)
"Vacant" (First time since 2006)
"Stream Of Consciousness" (First time since 2004)
"Octavarium" (First time in full since 2006)
Encore
"Home"
"The Spirit Carries On"
"Pull Me Under"
An Evening with Dream Theater 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 – 2025:
October
28 - Munich, Germany - Zenith (Limited Tickets Remain)
29 - Zagreb, Croatia - Arena Zagreb
30 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Incheba Expo Arena
November
1 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena
2 - Prague - Czech Republic - Fortuna Arena
3 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
6 - Helsinki, Finland - Metro Areena
8 - Stockholm. Sweden - Waterfront (SOLD OUT)
9 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum (Limited Tickets Remain)
10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen (SOLD OUT)
12 - Luxembourg - Rockhal
13 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall (Limited Tickets Remain)
14 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier
16 - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena
17 - Madrid, Spain - La Cubierta de Leganés
20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Beethovensaal (SOLD OUT)
21 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhundderthalle (Limited Tickets Remain)
23 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena
24 - Amsterdam - AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)
December
7 - Mexico City, Mexico - Explanada Estadio Azteca
10 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Befly Hall
13 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Vivo Rio
15 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Vibra (Limited Tickets Remain)
16 - Curitiba, Brazil - Live Curitiba
17 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Araújo Vianna
19 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena
21 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena
22 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena
February
7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
8 - Raleigh, NC - Martin Marietta Center
10 - Nashville, TN - Opry House
11 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
12 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Café
14 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
15 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU
16 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic
18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Center
19 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater
21 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea
22 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
25 - Sacramento, CA - Safe Credit Union Performing
27 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater
28 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
March
2 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra
4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
6 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
8 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
9 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park
11 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12 - Montreal, QC - Place des Arts
14 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theater
15 - Boston. MA - Boch Center
17 - Rochester, NY - Kodak
18 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theater
19 - Cincinnati, OH - Brady Music Center
21 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
22 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
