Drum Legend MIKE PORTNOY On DREAM THEATER's 40th Anniversary Tour Kick-Off Show In London - "It Was One Of The Most Incredible Evenings In My Life"

With the excitement around Dream Theater’s reunion at a fever pitch, the band recently embarked upon a world tour. An Evening with Dream Theater 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 – 2025 is the first tour since drummer Mike Portnoy’s return to the lineup, joining vocalist James LaBrie, guitarist John Petrucci, bassist John Myung, and keyboardist Jordan Rudess.

The tour kicked off on October 20 in London, England at the O2. This special event marked the first show with drummer Mike Portnoy since August 2010.

Portnoy shared the photo above and the following message after the London show.

"So many thoughts, so many emotions, I don’t even know where to begin. I’m seeing so many posts from fans who were in attendance last night, so I’ll just let their images and words do the talking.

I’ll just sum it up by saying it was one of the most incredible evenings in my life! Thank you London and all of the amazing fans that travelled from all over the world to join us for this reunion & celebration and to kick off our 40th Anniversary Tour!! So excited to do this again night after night for all of you around the world!"

Dream Theater's complete setlist, according to setlist.fm, on October 20 at The O2 in London, England, was as follows:

Act I

"Metropolis Pt. 1: The Miracle And The Sleeper" (First time since 2017)

"Overture 1928"

"Strange Déjà Vu"

"The Mirror" (First time since 2014, with "Lie" outro)

"Panic Attack" (First time since 2015)

"Barstool Warrior" (First time with Mike Portnoy)

"Hollow Years" (First time since 2010, demo version)

"Constant Motion" (First time since 2015)

"As I Am" (First time since 2019)

Act II

"Night Terror" (Live debut)

"This Is The Life" (First time since 2012, first time with Mike Portnoy)

"Under A Glass Moon" (First time since 2017)

"Vacant" (First time since 2006)

"Stream Of Consciousness" (First time since 2004)

"Octavarium" (First time in full since 2006)

Encore

"Home"

"The Spirit Carries On"

"Pull Me Under"

