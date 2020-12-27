Drum Legend MIKE PORTNOY Takes On Daughter MELODY PORTNOY In THE BEATLES: Name That Tune Challenge Rematch (Video)

Last year at this time, drum legend Mike Portnoy (ex-Dream Theater, Sons Of Apollo, The Winery Dogs, The Neal Morse Band...) faced off against his daughter Melody Portnoy in a Beatles: Name That Tune challenge. Melody kicked her father's ass in 2019; watch what happened this year.

Mike Portnoy: "Forget about Ali / Frazier 2 or Tyson / Holyfield 2.... Ladies & Gentlemen, THIS is THE REMATCH we’ve all been waiting for! After Melody wiped the floor with me last year, the reigning Queen granted me a rematch this Christmas! Will she retain her title as Beatles Name That Tune Champion? Or will King Portnoy reclaim his rightful crown?"

Check out the carnage from last year below.