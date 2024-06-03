Drum Legend VINNY APPICE On Having A Successful Career - "I Didn't Burn Any Bridges; You've Gotta Be A Team Player" (Video)

Guesting on the Percussion Discussion Podcast, drum legend Vinny Appice (Last In Line, Heaven & Hell, Dio, Black Sabbath) discussed the importance of not burning bridges in the music industry.

Appice: "You've gotta be a team player, and then people work with you. When you're an A-hole, they go, 'Well, what about that guy?' 'No, he's late...' or whatever the problem is. You've gotta be part of a team. I know people that burn bridges and then years later, it comes back to haunt them. I mean, I left Dio - I left, actually, twice, and I tried to run it by Ronnie (James Dio) all the time, when the time was right, and Wendy (Dio / Ronnie's manager), and I always kept in touch."

"Later on, they put Heaven & Hell together, which was Black Sabbath, and they were working with Cozy Powell at one point. Then he fell off a horse and couldn't play for a while: 'Let's call Vinny.' That was '92. And then later on, in 2007, they did Heaven & Hell and they were working with Bill Ward, and that wasn't working out: 'Let's call Vinny.' Luckily, I didn't burn any bridges; I didn't do anything like that, and I was in touch with Wendy Dio. She said, 'You wanna play with the guys again?' I said, 'Sure. That'd be awesome.' And I went, and that brought my career back into the spotlight. You can't burn the bridges. It's not a good idea."

Leviathan Project is a powerful metal ensemble featuring Appice, Tim “Ripper” Owens (KK’s Priest), Bobby Koelble (Death), Matt Nardo (Producer), and Tom Kay (Britny Fox).

Collectively, they tap into the late 70’s and early 80’s sound that defined a generation. The result is an aggressive and captivating group that combines traditional metal with soaring melodies, haunting vocals and other worldly guitars.

Leviathan Project have released MCMLXXXII digitally, and as a limited edition CD. In addition to the CD, there are several bundle options available which include a signed CD, Guitar Pick, T-Shirt and the first EP on cassette.

