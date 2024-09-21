Drumeo Challenges COHEED AND CAMBRIA's JOSH EPPARD To Learn "Message In A Bottle" By THE POLICE As Fast As Possible (Video)

Drumeo has shared a new video along with the following message:

"We put Josh Eppard of Coheed And Cambria to the test by having him learn 'Message In A Bottle' by The Police as fast as possible! Watch him break down the original drum part, add his own twist, and deliver a killer performance. We love how he made it his own!"

Eppard previously performed some of Coheed And Cambria's biggest songs for Drumeo. In the clip below, he perfrms "Comatose", "The Willing Well I: Fuel For The Feeding End", "Gravity's Union", "The Crowing" and "The Suffering"