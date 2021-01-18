Drummer CASEY GRILLO Is Contributing Ideas For Upcoming QUEENSRŸCHE Album, Says TODD LA TORRE; Audio

Former Kamelot drummer Casey Grillo is contributing ideas for the upcoming Queensrÿche album. Grillo has been performing with the band since 2017, in place of Scott Rockenfield.

Queensrÿche singer Todd La Torre revealed the news during an interview with The Signals Of Intuition (around the 22:15 mark), in which he also discusses his early years, joining Crimson Glory, joining Queensrÿche and the recording of his three albums with the band, and his new solo album, Rejoice In The Suffering.

Listen to the interview below:

As global touring came to a sudden and unexpected halt earlier this year, Todd La Torre used his pandemic downtime to put the finishing touches on his debut solo album, Rejoice In The Suffering. Todd teamed up with longtime friend and collaborator Craig Blackwell and alongside producer Chris “Zeuss” Harris created a diverse heavy metal album that draws influence from different styles. Mixing and mastering was handled by Zeuss.

From the album's opening riffs of “Dogmata” to the vocal acrobatics that drive the album closer "Apology," it is apparent that Todd La Torre has a true love of heavy metal.

Rejoice In The Suffering is scheduled for release globally on February 5 via Rat Pak Records. The deluxe version of the album features three bonus tracks: “Fractured,” “Set It Off” and “One by One.” Fans can pre-order the album in various bundle configurations here, or digitally via iTunes here.

Rejoice In The Suffering tracklisting:

"Dogmata"

"Pretenders"

"Hellbound And Down"

"Darkened Majesty"

"Crossroads To Insanity"

"Critical Cynic"

"Rejoice In The Suffering"

"Vexed"

"Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall"

"Apology"

Bonus Tracks (Deluxe Version Only):

"Fractured"

"Set It Off"

"One By One"

“Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall” video:

"Darkened Majesty":

EPK: