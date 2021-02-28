Drummer FREDRIK ANDERSSON Issues Apology To Former AMON AMARTH Bandmates - "I'm Now Closing The Book And I Wish The Band Continued Great Success"

Back in 2015, Swedish metallers Amon Amarth announced they had parted ways with long-time drummer Fredrik Andersson. They issued the following statement:

“Amon Amarth and drummer Fredrik Andersson have decided to part ways after 17 years. Fredrik has been an important part of Amon Amarth’s development since he joined the band in 1998 and we wish him all the best for the future. We are currently in the process of writing the new album, but at the moment there is no replacement for him.”

At the time, Andersson chose to keep the details of his departure private but later revealed the reasons for their messy parting of ways via social media. This week, Andersson once again took to social media, announcing he is laying the matter to rest.

Andersson: "This will be my final post on the Amon Amarth issue, and it's a positive one for me as I have come to a realization. I wrote to the members (got no reply) but want to close the book also publicly. As Einstein said, if you expect a different result you have to try a different approach. And for the longest time I expected the guys would change their minds or regret their decision. I have now come to terms that they won't. They already made up their minds that they are right and are hell-bent on their position. It's pointless to try to change their minds.

Backstory: After The Avenger (1999) we had a deal that we would share everything equally. We shared all money equally so that it would never be a fight about who would have their songs on the album (on The Avenger the split was 100% music to Olli and 100% lyrics to Hegg). The idea was that the best material would always end up on the albums no matter who wrote it. Unfortunately, most (not all) of my riffs and ideas were rejected, but with this deal it didn't matter so much to me, and they were obviously rejected cause they were not good enough.

Five years ago, after a year of fighting about royalty shares, publishing, rights and them asking for a non-disclosure, we sat down with our lawyers trying to come to an agreement. I tried to claim my 20%, but I could not prove which songs I had actually written - the drums are not legally part of the music -hence I lost my share of the rights and had my name removed as songwriter. They did offer me to keep my share of the songs I had written riffs for but being so few I told them to keep them too. I don't regret that, but I have to confess I never expected them to actually go through with removing me. They did.

Why I felt entitled to my share: I was never 'hired', I was asked to join the band when there was no income. There was no business. In fact the first five or so years in the band there was no income. The years 1999-2008 my average yearly income was $15000 / year due to low income and lost income from my day-job because of time off for tours, etc. No one in the band made big cash. This was the reason we could not record Fate Of Norns together as a band; no one of us could afford to take three weeks off from work if we wanted to also tour on the album.

In 2007 we registered our business, and started 'making it' around 2008 (with an average $30.000 yearly income). The band progressively got bigger from there on but we kept a rather low payout and invested a lot of our earnings back into the band. One could argue that the shares I claimed would be compensation for lost income / lost pension during the early years. And one could argue that my share from those albums are pretty small compared to what the band makes now. But me and the other members obviously have different opinions about this. Their standpoint is that we never actually said that any member would get to keep their shares of the music rights if they are no longer in the band. This is true, we never did.



We also never said we WOULDN'T get to keep the shares after a departure. This is something I assumed. Both these facts are true, but they can't co-exist. So, I will back down now.

At one point I will know for sure as they will have to adjust their shares too if anyone else of the four members leaves the band, or when they collectively retire. If they don't it will be obvious that they just wanted to rip me off of my share. But time will tell if they will get to keep their 25% each-for life (and 70 years after death). Being the youngest I guess I'll outlive them. Until then, I give them the benefit of the doubt.

So, with all that being said and my final airing of the issues; I apologize to the members and to the fans for the grievance I have caused fighting a lost case. It was wrong of me to assume I should get to keep my share. I'm now closing the book and I wish the band a continued great success. Please remember that my anger was never about losing my spot in the band, that has never been the case. I'm glad to not be in the band anymore, and I will gladly never be a part of it again (sorry to any fans wanting otherwise, but I think Jocke deserves all the attention he gets and I wish him all the best!).

I'm only disappointed it ended the way it did, and realize it could have ended differently if I had admitted being wrong earlier. Albeit that would've been to an even greater economic loss for me. I will not, however, apologize for calling Johan Hegg a liar. The things he said about me in Sweden Rock Magazine are not true, and he has yet to apologize to me about it."