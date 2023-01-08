Drummer JAY WEINBERG Shares History Lesson Of His SLIPKNOT Masks (Video)

The House Of Masks has shared a new video featuring Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg sharing the history of the masks he has worn during his time with the band.

Weinberg replaced Joey Jordison as the drummer for Slipknot in 2014. He appears on .5: The Gray Chapter (2014), Day Of The Gusano (2017 live album, "All Out Life" (2018 non-album single), We Are Not Your Kind (2019) and The End, So Far (2022).

Weinberg recently released the video below, stating: "In-studio footage captured during early creative sessions for the song 'H377' from our new album, The End, So Far.

Slipknot performed at the 2022 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival, and professionally-filmed footage from the concert was recently released. See the band perform "Before I Forget", "Duality", and "Spit It Out" below, and watch the full concert at Magenta Musik.