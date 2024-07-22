Drummer JOHNNY KELLY On New PATRIARCHS IN BLACK Album - "I Was Thinking Along The Lines Of What DAVE GROHL Did With PROBOT"; Video

Doom metallers Patriarchs In Black, featuring former Type O Negative/Danzig drummer Johnny Kelly and former Hades/Non-Fiction songwriter and guitarist Dan Lorenzo, have released their third album, Visioning, via Metalville Records.

In the video below, Johnny Kelly talks to This Day In Metal about the new album, his extensive career as a drummer, recording, writing styles and more.

Visioning is available on CD, vinyl and digitally, and can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Entry"

"What Do They Know? (For The Champions)"

"Before I Go"

"Heart Of Spite"

"Low Price"

"Welcome To Hell Again"

"Whiskey On My Mind"

"Empty Cup"

"Curse My Name"

"A Few Good Men"

"Birth"

"Visioning"

"Before I Go" video:

"A Few Good Men" lyric video:

"Welcome To Hell Again" lyric video:

"What Do They Know? (For The Champions)":